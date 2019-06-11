There is a huge news going around in the Indian film industry that international singer and rapper Akon is all set to make a comeback to India. Last time the American singer was here when he sung the superhit song "Chammak Challo" for Shah Rukh Khan's anticipated movie Ra.One, which was released in the year 2011. Since then people were waiting for Akon to do more Hindi songs n India but things never worked out.

However, things might change as digital media expert Akshay Girme is all set to bring Akon back to India for a Marathi song. There is news coming out that the international singer is going to sing a Marathi song and this song is going to be recorded in Pune or Mumbai. It is said that this song is also going to be a rocking dance number just like Akon's previous Bollywood hit "Chammak Challo". The video of the song is likely to be shot in the "Aamby Valley City" ( Lonavala ) and the Gully Boy Rapper is also expected to feature in the song.

Akshay, who is also a fan of Akon, always wanted to work with the star since he had watched the song "Chammak Challo". He loved the song and had decided that he will bring Akon to Marathi film industry.

On being asked about Akon's upcoming Marathi song, Akshay Girme stated that the news is true and the song shall be released by the end of 2019.