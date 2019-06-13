Akkineni Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 3

In the last two years, Telugu audiences have become huge fans of popular reality show Bigg Boss. The first two seasons are super hit and now, stage for the third season is being set. With Jr NTR and Nani hosting the first and second seasons, respectively, fans of the show are waiting to know which celebrity is going to host the third season.

A list of actors, who would be hosting the show, was doing rounds and few months ago and names of Jr NTR, Nani and Venkatesh were part of the list. It is known that Jr NTR is not part of the show because he is busy with RRR and Nani is busy with too many films in his kitty.

When approached, the spokesperson of Suresh Production said that Venkatesh is not going to host the show and that he is not interested at all. So now, all the eyes are on Akkineni Nagarjuna, who hosted all the seasons of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu on Star Maa television.

A source from the management of the popular television channel informed that Nagarjuna has agreed to play the host of the show. He said, "Nagarjuna is known face to Telugu audience as a shot and playing a host is nothing new to him. We thought he would be the perfect person to host the show. He has agreed to be part of the show and so, we have finalised on him. If he gets busy on anything, later, we might look for someone else who would be convinced to do the show."

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently busy shooting for Manmadhudu 2, and soon, he will be wrapping up the film. An announcement from the Star Maa is expected once the actor wraps up the film. Usually, the show begins in the month of July. So now, very soon, an official announcement from the management can be expected.