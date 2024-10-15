Akila Selvaraj stands as a pioneer in artificial intelligence, big data solutions, and software development, with over 15 years of distinguished experience. As Chief of Products at IQI Inc., she has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancements, leading complex projects that integrate AI, IoT, and cloud solutions across industries. Akila's career spans multiple continents, where she has successfully implemented cutting-edge technologies, transforming businesses from within.

The Foundation: A Journey Rooted in Technology and Leadership

Akila's journey in technology began with a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering, followed by a Master's in Software Systems. Her early roles as an ETL developer and data architect provided a strong foundation in data processing, cloud migration, and big data architecture. Akila's professional path took her across regions like India, the United States, and Europe, working with global clients such as McDonald's, Fifth Third Bank, and Aviva Insurance. Her ability to adapt in multicultural environments is a testament to her leadership and technical expertise.

Mastering Big Data and AI: A Technical Visionary

Akila's most significant contribution lies in integrating AI and machine learning into big data frameworks. Her expertise with ETL tools like Talend, DataStage, and Informatica has allowed her to design and implement data warehousing and integration solutions for numerous clients. At Wavicle Data Solutions, she led McDonald's global order processing migration to the cloud, integrating AI-powered forecasting engines that optimized customer promotions and reduced operational costs. This project showcased how AI can seamlessly be woven into traditional data workflows to deliver powerful business insights.

A Global Perspective: Leading Innovation Across Continents

Akila's career is marked by her international experience, managing large-scale data migration and AI integration projects. At Wipro Technologies, Akila served as a Technical Lead and Big Data Architect, leading projects for clients like Corning and Ally Bank. Her expertise in cloud platforms like AWS and Redshift made her a key player in transitioning businesses to more scalable, efficient data solutions.

In her role at IQI Inc., Akila spearheaded the creation of an AI-powered environmental monitoring system that detects air quality anomalies and provides real-time solutions through AI avatars. This innovative product received widespread praise for its user-friendly interface and actionable insights, further solidifying her reputation as a leader in AI-driven product development.

A Visionary Leader and Mentor

Akila's leadership extends beyond technical excellence. As a Senior Member of IEEE, she is an accomplished mentor, leading cross-functional teams across on-site and offshore models. Her IEEE Senior Membership recognizes her contributions to technology and her role in advancing the industry through leadership and innovation.

Pioneering AI-Driven Solutions for Real-World Impact

Akila's work as Chief of Products at IQI Inc. highlights her ability to lead the development of full-stack AI solutions that integrate into everyday business processes. These include AI-powered video and voice bot services that interact with users in real-time, transforming customer engagement and operational efficiency for both B2B and B2C clients.

Her achievements also extend to IoT solutions, where she led projects integrating IoT devices with AI to enhance business intelligence through real-time data collection and analysis. These initiatives improved user engagement and streamlined processes in industries such as quick-service restaurants and environmental monitoring.

Education, Certifications, and Continuous Learning

Akila's dedication to continuous learning is evident in her certifications and training. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and has extensive training in Talend, data integration, and AI-driven automation. Her proficiency with cloud platforms, including AWS and Google Cloud, ensures she stays at the cutting edge of technological advancements. Akila's belief in the power of education has inspired many in her field, fostering a culture of growth within her teams.

Conclusion: A Trailblazer in AI and Big Data Solutions

Akila Selvaraj's journey from ETL developer to Chief of Products has been extraordinary. Her global experience, coupled with her technical expertise and leadership in AI and big data solutions, positions her as a trailblazer in the tech industry. Through her innovative work, she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in AI, IoT, and cloud computing, driving meaningful change across multiple sectors.