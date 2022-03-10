Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor are basking on the success of their action-drama Valimai. The film has been creating ripples at the box office ever since its release. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just 11 days bringing in hope for the industry post the pandemic era. Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor has already announced that he would be collaborating with the Viswasam actor for another venture. So here we bring you some inside scoop.

Reportedly, a small pooja ceremony already took place in the city. It was a low-key event and we have learned that the film will go on floors in Hyderabad on March 19. Remember Mankatha, yes AK61 will bring back the villain Ajith. The film, helmed by H Vinoth, will be an edge-of-the-seat bank heist thriller.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu have been approached for important roles. If all goes well, the team is planning for a grand Deepavali release. Rumours are also rife that the team has shortlisted Vallamai as its title. However, an official announcement is expected soon. Ajith will be back with his infamous grey hair and beard look for this thriller. Boney Kapoor recently tweeted the first look image on his official handle and the caption reads, "Prep mode on #AK61."

Well, we all know the popularity of Money Heist in India and of course, subjects based on bank robberies are a rare breed of Kollywood, so the excitement is double.

Valimai stunt

Meanwhile, Ajith's thrilling bike stunt in Vallimai is creating a rage among youngsters. The actor has performed most of his stunts without a body double under the supervision of trained professionals. However, the actor's doctor has advised fans against imitating his stunts.

In an interview to a leading daily, orthopaedic surgeon Naresh Padmanabhan, who has been attending the actor for years, revealed that the Veeram star constantly worries about his fans imitating his stunts.

The doctor also revealed that the actor injured himself multiple times during the shoot and in the past, he was close to paralysis following injuries. "He wanted to convey a positive message through his films. The message is that you can get up again even when you fall," he added.