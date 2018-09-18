A couple of pictures from the shooting spot of Thala Ajith's Viswasam have been leaked online. The photos of Ajith busy filming an action sequence have hit the internet through backdoors.

In the leaked snaps, Ajith is seen sporting a white shirt and veshti, reminding viewers of his look in Veeram. Currently, the shooting is going on at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It has to be noted that actor Ravi Awana is also seen in the leaked photos.

"Shooting for my Tamil debut movie with one and only Thala #Ajith sir ...Pleasure working with you and learnt many things from you as an actor and human both [sic]," he captioned a photo posted on his Instagram account.

It looks like some miscreants from the shooting spot secretly captured the snaps and posted it on social media sites. Nonetheless, the fans of Ajith have no issues with it as they are happy to have got glimpses to the actor's avatar.

Also, many are wondering whether Viswasam is a sequel to Veeram.

Viswasam reunites Siruthai Siva with Ajith Kumar for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. So far, the first look of the latest movie has been unveiled and the actor will be seen in two avatars.

The first one is a salt-and-pepper look, which he has been donning for some time now. With a white shirt and a pair of glasses, the actor looks cool as he displays a moustache as a symbol of pride.

In the other look too Thala Ajith has sported a moustache and a beard along with a pair of glasses. He is seen twirling his moustache.