The 50-day celebration of Viswasam has ended on a bitter note for Rohini Silver Screens, a leading theatre in Chennai, after the silver screen was alleged damaged by miscreants, claiming to be the fans of Ajith.

Rhevanth Charan, executive director of Rohini Silver Screens, shared his disappointment on Twitter. "Terribly atrocious behaviour .. Such Ill minded . COMPLETE ABUSE of full freedom given. Losing the morale of screening special shows just because of a few cheap people bringing disgrace to the entire fans. This seems deliberate and no one can stoop so low. #Viswasam. [sic]" he wrote along with a picture of damaged screen.

The movie had the special show on Thursday, 28 February, to mark the 50-day celebration of Viswasam. It ran into packed, bringing festive atmosphere in the cinema hall. However, the unfortunate incident has left the theatre management fuming.

Indeed, the management has decided not to have special shows from here on. "No more special shows at @RohiniSilverScr until we find a permanent solution to safeguard our properties. [sic]" Rhevanth Charan tweeted.

However, this is not the first time where such incident is happening in this cinema hall. Earlier, fan celebration had left the management fuming as fans splashed the milk on the screen on the release day of Ajith's Vivegam.

Coming to Viswasam, it is a well-made commercial entertainer, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, by Siruthai Siva. Sathya Jyothi Films-funded flick is being distributed by KJR Studios in Tamil Nadu. The film has minted over Rs 130 crore in the state, according to the production house.