The rumours around the heroine of Ajith's 60th movie Valimai have continued as yet another name has started doing rounds in connection with the film. The latest buzz is that Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has bagged the movie, produced by Boney Kapoor.

As per the buzz, Yami Gautam has been approached by the makers of Valimai. The actress, who has a few projects in her hands, has agreed to work with Ajith in the Tamil film. If true, this will be her third film in Kollywood after Gouravam and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum. Unfortunately, both the movies had failed to set the box office on fire and Valimai will be her biggest film in Kollywood.

However, she is not the first choice for the role. Parineeti Chopra was approached by Boney Kapoor. The actress was in talks with the producer, but she could not take up Valimai due to date issues.

Later, there were lots of rumours of Nayanthara signing the movie. Despite all the speculations, the makers are yet to reveal the heroine of Valimai.

Recently, Boney Kapoor had revealed that the shooting of the film will commence on 13 December and Ajith plays the role of a cop. The H Vinoth-directorial has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It is likely to hit the screens for Diwali 2020.

Valimai marks the second union of Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai. Like this film, their upcoming film is not a remake, rather the director, who had made movies like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has written a fresh story.