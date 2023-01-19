The Pongal week witnessed the clash of the titans at the Tamil Nadu box office. Two of Kollywood's biggest stars Ajith and Vijay clashed at the box office with Thunivu and Varisu, the rest is history. Ajith and Vijay are clashing at the box office almost after nine years.

Ajith's Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth while Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipall. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. Let's take a look at the first-day box office figures.

According to industry tracker Manobala, Thunivu has entered the Rs 200 crore club. While Varisu producers Sri Venkateswara Films also released a poster stating that the film has made Rs 210 crore worldwide in 7 days.

#Thunivu



Record BEST Kollywood Opener of all time in clash - ₹ 24.59 cr.



₹? cr+ WW in 3 days.



₹200 cr+ WW in 7 days.



₹? cr+ TN in 7 days.#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 18, 2023

At the Tamil Nadu box office, Thunivu collected Rs 21 crore (the second highest for an Ajith film after Valimai which grossed Rs 28 Cr) while Varisu collected Rs 20 crore. At the worldwide box office, Varisu grossed Rs. 47.5 crore on its opening day while Thunivu grossed Rs. 41 crore. Let's take a look at the numbers:

Best #Pongal ever at #TN B-O !

Both #Thunivu & #Varisu combined have grossed around ₹180 Cr+ from #TN in week 1, with #Varisu marginally ahead! Thumbs up & standing ovation to diehard fans of #AjithKumar & #ThalapathyVijay, without whom this would not have been possible! pic.twitter.com/6tu0TpDaW0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 18, 2023

Thunivu Collections India

Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 Cr

Thursday - Rs. 11Cr

Friday - Rs. 9.50 Cr

Saturday - Rs. 13.50 Cr

Sunday - Rs. 15.50 Cr

Monday - Rs. 14.50 Cr

Tuesday - Rs. 13 Cr

Total - Rs. 105.25 Cr

#Thunivu TN Box Office



Marching towards ₹100 cr club.



Day 1 - ₹ 24.59 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 14.32 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 12.06 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.12 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.85 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 16.10 cr

Total - ₹ 96.04 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 17, 2023

Varisu Collections India

Wednesday - Rs. 29.75 Cr

Thursday - Rs. 12 Cr

Friday - Rs. 12 Cr

Saturday - Rs. 22.75 Cr

Sunday - Rs. 25Cr

Monday - Rs. 22.50Cr

Tuesday - Rs. 20.50Cr

Total - Rs. 144.50 crores