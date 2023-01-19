Pathaan screening: Shah Rukh Khan twins with son Aryan Khan; daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan beam with joy Close
The Pongal week witnessed the clash of the titans at the Tamil Nadu box office. Two of Kollywood's biggest stars Ajith and Vijay clashed at the box office with Thunivu and Varisu, the rest is history. Ajith and Vijay are clashing at the box office almost after nine years.

Thunivu
Thunivu

Ajith's Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth while Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipall. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. Let's take a look at the first-day box office figures.

Varisu
Vijay's Varisu

According to industry tracker Manobala, Thunivu has entered the Rs 200 crore club. While Varisu producers Sri Venkateswara Films also released a poster stating that the film has made Rs 210 crore worldwide in 7 days.

At the Tamil Nadu box office, Thunivu collected Rs 21 crore (the second highest for an Ajith film after Valimai which grossed Rs 28 Cr) while Varisu collected Rs 20 crore. At the worldwide box office, Varisu grossed Rs. 47.5 crore on its opening day while Thunivu grossed Rs. 41 crore. Let's take a look at the numbers:

Thunivu Collections India

Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 Cr
Thursday - Rs. 11Cr
Friday - Rs. 9.50 Cr
Saturday - Rs. 13.50 Cr
Sunday - Rs. 15.50 Cr
Monday - Rs. 14.50 Cr
Tuesday - Rs. 13 Cr

Total - Rs. 105.25 Cr

Varisu Collections India

Wednesday - Rs. 29.75 Cr
Thursday - Rs. 12 Cr

Friday - Rs. 12 Cr

Saturday - Rs. 22.75 Cr

Sunday - Rs. 25Cr
Monday - Rs. 22.50Cr
Tuesday - Rs. 20.50Cr

Total - Rs. 144.50 crores

