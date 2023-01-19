The Pongal week witnessed the clash of the titans at the Tamil Nadu box office. Two of Kollywood's biggest stars Ajith and Vijay clashed at the box office with Thunivu and Varisu, the rest is history. Ajith and Vijay are clashing at the box office almost after nine years.
Ajith's Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth while Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipall. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. Let's take a look at the first-day box office figures.
According to industry tracker Manobala, Thunivu has entered the Rs 200 crore club. While Varisu producers Sri Venkateswara Films also released a poster stating that the film has made Rs 210 crore worldwide in 7 days.
#Thunivu— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 18, 2023
Record BEST Kollywood Opener of all time in clash - ₹ 24.59 cr.
₹? cr+ WW in 3 days.
₹200 cr+ WW in 7 days.
₹? cr+ TN in 7 days.#AjithKumar
Triple ah received your love in 7 days nanba ?#MegaBlockbusterVarisu crosses 210Crs+ collection worldwide ?#VarisuHits210Crs#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @SVC_official @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @7screenstudio @TSeries#Varisu #VarisuPongal pic.twitter.com/aVS6vGYhhY— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 18, 2023
At the Tamil Nadu box office, Thunivu collected Rs 21 crore (the second highest for an Ajith film after Valimai which grossed Rs 28 Cr) while Varisu collected Rs 20 crore. At the worldwide box office, Varisu grossed Rs. 47.5 crore on its opening day while Thunivu grossed Rs. 41 crore. Let's take a look at the numbers:
Best #Pongal ever at #TN B-O !— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 18, 2023
Both #Thunivu & #Varisu combined have grossed around ₹180 Cr+ from #TN in week 1, with #Varisu marginally ahead! Thumbs up & standing ovation to diehard fans of #AjithKumar & #ThalapathyVijay, without whom this would not have been possible! pic.twitter.com/6tu0TpDaW0
Thunivu Collections India
Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 Cr
Thursday - Rs. 11Cr
Friday - Rs. 9.50 Cr
Saturday - Rs. 13.50 Cr
Sunday - Rs. 15.50 Cr
Monday - Rs. 14.50 Cr
Tuesday - Rs. 13 Cr
Total - Rs. 105.25 Cr
#Thunivu TN Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 17, 2023
Marching towards ₹100 cr club.
Day 1 - ₹ 24.59 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 14.32 cr
Day 3 - ₹ 12.06 cr
Day 4 - ₹ 13.12 cr
Day 5 - ₹ 15.85 cr
Day 6 - ₹ 16.10 cr
Total - ₹ 96.04 cr#AjithKumar
Varisu Collections India
Wednesday - Rs. 29.75 Cr
Thursday - Rs. 12 Cr
Friday - Rs. 12 Cr
Saturday - Rs. 22.75 Cr
Sunday - Rs. 25Cr
Monday - Rs. 22.50Cr
Tuesday - Rs. 20.50Cr
Total - Rs. 144.50 crores
#Varisu TN Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 17, 2023
Day 1 - ₹ 19.43 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 8.75 cr
Day 3 - ₹ 7.11 cr
Day 4 - ₹ 7.24 cr
Day 5 - ₹ 9.08 cr
Day 6 - ₹ 9.52 cr
Total - ₹ 61.13 cr#Vijay