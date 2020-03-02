Ajith Kumar's son is turning a year older on Monday,2 March, but his family seems to have celebrated the occasion a day in advance. A video of the little munchkin's special day celebration is now going viral.
In the said clip, Aadvik is cutting the animal-themed cake even as his friends and parents sing the birthday song for the little kid. He is sporting a specially-designed shark dress.
The fans of Ajith are celebrating the occasion. On social media sites, they are send their wishes using the hash tag - #HappyBirthdaykuttythala.
Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik, who is fondly called Kutty Thala by the fans of Ajith, was born on March 2 2015. He is their second child. The star couple also has an 10-year old daughter Anoushka.
At an event of #Aadvik Birthday bash????— [REE TWEET?] (@ItzAvkg) March 1, 2020
Credits : @ajithFC ?
| Thala #Ajith | #HBDAadvikAjith | #Valimai | pic.twitter.com/8YuDjzwjGI
வாழ்க வளர்க ஆத்விக் அஜித் ❤️— Head Of Sivakasi Thala Bloods (@svksthalabloods) March 1, 2020
பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் ? @ajithFC pic.twitter.com/USxxPgrbw3