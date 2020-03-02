Ajith Kumar's son is turning a year older on Monday,2 March, but his family seems to have celebrated the occasion a day in advance. A video of the little munchkin's special day celebration is now going viral.

In the said clip, Aadvik is cutting the animal-themed cake even as his friends and parents sing the birthday song for the little kid. He is sporting a specially-designed shark dress.

The fans of Ajith are celebrating the occasion. On social media sites, they are send their wishes using the hash tag - #HappyBirthdaykuttythala.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik, who is fondly called Kutty Thala by the fans of Ajith, was born on March 2 2015. He is their second child. The star couple also has an 10-year old daughter Anoushka.