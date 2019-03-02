Celebrity couple Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik is turning four on Saturday, 2 March. While the family, as always, choose to stay out of public celebration, it has not stopped their fans from celebrating the birthday of the star kid.

On this special day, a short clip of Aadvik's recent video has gone viral. The four-year old is seen with his mother Shalini. Like every kid, which wants to own anything that caught its attention, the star kid insists on buying a toy car, but like every responsible mother she politely turns down his request.

The fans of Ajith were quick to relate the boy's wish on having the car to his father's fascination towards bike and car. In short describing it as "like father, like son."

The clip is now spreading like wildfire on social media sites. Below, check out the cute video:

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik, who is fondly called Kutty Thala by the fans of Ajith, was born on March 2 2015. He is their second child. The star couple also has an 10-year old daughter Anoushka.

Ajith Busy with Thala 59

Ajith is currently working on his next movie, presently referred to as Thala 59. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The actor had given a word to late Sridevi on working on a project in Tamil.

To fulfil his promise, he is working on the movie produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, his Viswasam has turned out to be a superhit at the box office. It has completed its 50-day run in theatres recently.