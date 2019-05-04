Ajith is currently working on Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and funded by Boney Kapoor. After this flick, he will be working with the same director and producer. Now, the actor, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans, is rumoured to have given his consent for his 61st film.

There have been a lot of rumours about Ajith's upcoming movies. From AR Murugadoss to Vishnuvadhan, many filmmakers had reportedly thrown hats in the ring to direct his film. But in the end, director duo Pushkar–Gayathri of Vikram Vedha fame has bagged the opportunity to direct him.

Rumours are rife that the director duo had approached Ajith and there seems to be a possible development on the project, which is presently referred to as Thala 67.

However, the proposed film will not take off in the near future as the directors and the actor are busy with their own projects at this stage.

H Vinoth's next movie after Nerkonda Paarvai will keep him busy for the next 10-12 months, while Pushkar-Gayathri are gearing up to direct the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

On the other hand, Nerkonda Paarvai, which has Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan playing important roles, will be ready for release in August, possibly on the Independence Day.