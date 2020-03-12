Ajith has done wide-variety of characters in his close to three-decade career in film industry, but in his initial years he was typecast. The success of Aasai and Kadhal Kottai ensured him to get plenty of offers, but the same kind of roles and content. People in the industry had the belief that he was fit only for 'lover boy' roles.

Ajith's Confession in Rare Interview

The actor had vented out his frustration when he used to promote his movies and give interviews to media. In a special show aired on Sun TV, Ajith had expressed his disappointment in 1998 over not getting challenging roles.

"I would like to do more negative characters. Now, I am getting offers for 'lover boy' roles. But I am not too happy. I am not getting challenging roles. I need something exciting, something like Shah Rukh Khan is doing in Hindi movies; anti-hero characters," the actor said.

He continued, "There is a notion that Ajith is fit only for romantic roles. It is very frustrating because nobody is willing to take risk. They are not giving me the right kind of roles. I am very disappointed."

This was before he transformed himself as a mass hero and became 'Thala.' The movies like Vaali and Dheena gave him a much-needed image makeover, while Billa and Mankatha made him an out-and-out mass hero.

Importance of Success of Film a Box Office

In the same interview, Ajith was asked about an important lesson that he learnt in film industry, the 48-year old had claimed, "We should not judge anyone." He had also stated that the success of a film at box office is more important than anything else for him.

Ajith's Current Project

Presently, Ajith is working on Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release in November 2020.