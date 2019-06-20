The rivalry between the fans of Kollywood's two stars – Ajith and Vijay – has hit a new low on Wednesday, 19 June, following the announcement of the first look and title release of the latter's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

Time and again, the fans of the two actors have crossed the line of limit by attacking each other over petty issues. From mocking the achievements to dragging their family members, they had done it all in the past. But on Wednesday, it reached to an extent where the fans of Ajith stooped low by trending a hash tag - #June22VijayDeathDay.

Vijay is going to celebrate his 45th birthday on Saturday, 22 June. To coincide with the celebration, the makers of his upcoming film are releasing the first look poster and announcing the movie title. The fans of Thalapathy were pumped up over the announcement and started trending the topic on Twitter with the hash tag - #ThalapathyBDayCDP.

To denigrate Vijay, a section of Ajith fans trended '#June22VijayDeathDay' on Twitter. In retaliation, a section of Vijay fans choose to respond with dignity by wishing well for Ajith with another hash tag - #LongLiveAJITH - on the social media site.

Although Vijay fans avoided hitting out at Ajith fans in the similar fashion, it does not erase the fact that they too had stooped low earlier by dragging Thala's family members in their online fights in the past.

Nonetheless, the two stars have requested fans earlier not to engage in war-of-words and respect all the actors, but it has clearly fallen on deaf ears as they do not any signs of showing mutual admiration or respect over each other's contribution to the Tamil film industry. The time has come for the Kollywood icons to address the issues with all seriousness and before things go out of control.