Ajith Kumar is reprising the role of an aged lawyer in his next movie, which is the remake of superhit Hindi movie Pink. The Tamil is stepping into the shoes of living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who had played the same role in the original.

A brief comparison into the two looks

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a respected lawyer, named Deepak Sehgal in Pink. He played his age and sported unshaven look with white hairs. He looked stylish even at the age of 74 (in 2016).

Now, Ajith is retaining more or less the same avatar. Although his look has not been revealed, the recent photos taken during the shoot clearly indicate that he toi will be seen as an aged lawyer. The only difference being moustache looks fairly grey.

Who do you think looks more stylish? Vote

However, the clear picture will be out once the first look and working stills from the forthcoming movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 59.

Thala 59 is bankrolled by Bollywood's leading producer Boney Kapoor. The movie has Vidya Balan playing an extended guest appearance and the role of Ajith's wife in the movie. Shradda Srinath and

Abhirami Venkatachalam will reprise Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari's roles from the original. Andrea Tariang will be enacting the same role in the Tamil version of Pink as well.

H Vinoth-directorial flick was supposed to be released on May 1, but now the rumours state that it will be delayed by a few months.