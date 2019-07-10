Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor will have a longer association with Ajith than expected as the duo is not going to collaborate for two films, as reported earlier, but for three films that include Nerkonda Paarvai.

Reports from Bollywood have revealed that Boney Kapoor has signed a three-film deal with Ajith Kumar. If the rumours are to be believed, the producer is paying Rs 100 crore for the Tamil superstar for the three projects.

The first among the three is Nerkonda Paarvai, which is getting ready for the release in the month of August. It is a remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. The Tamil version is helmed by H Vinoth and has Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and a host of other actors in the cast.

The second project will take off in the coming months. H Vinoth himself is going to helm the project, which has a fresh story. It is said to be an action thriller which will hit the screens next year. However, there is no update about the third film, yet.

Will it be a Bollywood film?

Boney Kapoor had revealed that he was willing to re-launch Ajith in Hindi if the Tamil actor is willing to work in Bollywood. "Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar. [sic]" he had tweeted earlier.

Ajith and Boney Kapoor started discussing about the possibility of joining hands when the producer's wife and legendary actress Sridevi was alive. Unfortunately, she died before their film hit the floors.

To fulfil the promise given to Sridevi, Ajith, keeping aside all his commitments, agreed to work in Nerkonda Paarvai. Nonetheless, she was aware of the actor's interest to remake Pink in Tamil and a few rounds of talks were held before she passed away.