Though Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is against other language movies being dubbed in Kannada, many movies, especially of Tamil language, are being released in dubbed versions. Kollywood star Ajith Kumar seems to be gaining some foothold in the Sandalwood market as his third film is getting ready for release in the state.

His Yennai Arindhaal was released despite opposition from the pro-Kannada groups. Titled as Sathyadev IPS, the Gautham Menon-directorial film saw a release in a few screens.

Sathyadev IPS received a decent response following which the actor's hit film Arrambam was dubbed in Kannada. Now, his last year's film Vivegam is being dubbed.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of ex-member from the counter-terrorism unit who seeks revenge against his friend, who betrayed him. The Siruthai Siva-directorial has Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in the key roles.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version of Vivegam has been submitted to the regional censor board for certification.

There has been an unofficial ban on dubbing in Kannada since the 1960s and it had the backing of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) took up the case a few years ago following the complaint filed by the Grahakara Okkuta. It had overturned the ban calling it "illegal."

The CCI also slapped fines on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Television Association (KTVA) and the Kannada Film Producers Association (KFPA) for preventing the release of dubbed films and television serials in Kannada.