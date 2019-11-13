Do Ajith Kumar and Mahesh Babu have more followers than leading stars and politicians? May be not, but they definitely have solid fans' base, who could go to any extent to display the popularity of their favourite heroes.

Twitter India has now released its Most Influential Moments of 2019. Not Narendra Modi or Lok Sabha elections, but Ajith Kumar's Viswasam (#Viswasam) has found the top place in the list. It has pushed '#LokSabhaElections2019' (hash tag related to Lok Sabha elections) to the second place followed by '#CWC19' (related to Cricket World Cup).

Mahesh Babu's Maharishi is in the fourth place (#Maharshi) and '#HappyDiwali' (hash tag around Diwali festival) is in the fifth position. The top five Most Influential Moments was announced by Twitter India at the event titled #Launch2020, which an exclusive platform where industry leaders have come together to discuss how brands across the country are partnering with it to launch something new and connect with what's happening.

The latest development has been overwhelmingly welcomed by the fans of Ajith Kumar and Mahesh Babu. Moreover, the Thala fans have now got a reason to claim that their favourite hero is more popular that the actor's rival Vijay on Twitter.

It has to be noted that Vijay's Bigil was released last month and has stuck gold at the box office.

Viswasam Release

Ajith's Viswasam was released in January for the Pongal festival. The movie had stuck gold at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Siruthai Siva-directorial was a family entertainer around a father and daughter relationship in which Nayanthara played the female lead. The fans of Thala had trended the topic for many days by constantly talking about the movie and its collection.

Maharshi Release

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, was an action drama released in May. The fans of the Tollywood Prince too had spoken about the movie and its box office success which ensured a place in the top five Most Influential Moments on Twitter.