From Rajinikanth to Vijay, Kamal Haasan to Suriya, almost all the leading names are on social media, but except from one star – Ajith Kumar. For years now, his fans have been wanting to see their icon to enter new-age sensation which help them to get closer to the Tamil actor.

Ajith had never issued an explanation on why he was staying away from social media sites. He is always known as a private person and it looked like Thala wants to maintain the same stand even as his contemporaries were actively making their presence felt, especially to promote their movies.

The Mankatha star is one rare actor who never liked to promote his movies and stayed away from all the promotional actitivies. He wanted content to do the talking rather than film unit speaking about the films.

So, the actor probably never felt the need of entering social media. Of late, there was a lot of buzz that Ajith was finally changing his stand and he was ready to create his own account to connect with his fans.

A press release claiming to be released by Ajith was doing rounds on social media sites indicating that the actor was entering social media due to fans' demand. However, it has turned out to be a baseless report.

"It is a fake letter that is getting circulated and Ajith has not released any such statement about joining social media," Behindwoods quote Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra as saying. Thus disappoiting the fans, who had welcomed the news of their favourite star entering social media.

Interestingly, Ajith's rival in cinema, Vijay also has an account on social media and he occasioally uses it to promote the movies.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ajith's next movie Valimai with Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth is in progess. The film has Nayanthara playing the female lead.