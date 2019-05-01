Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 48th birthday on Wednesday, 1 May. Like every year, it will be a low-key day for him, but it is not going to stop his fans from celebrating the occasion in a big way.

What makes the fans special is the Tamil TV channels trying hard to attract the viewers' attention by screening his movies. The leading channels have lined up some of his hit movies to be aired from the morning till the midnight on 1 May.

Jaya TV is going to telecast some of his recent hit films that include Vedhalam. Among all the movies, Sun TV has planned for the world premiere of this year's superhit movie Viswasam.

The interesting part of the story is that rival Zee Tamil has decided to telecast Vijay's blockbuster movie Mersal around the same time. By scheduling it, the channel is apparently trying to draw the attention of the loyal Thalapathy's fans even though it is not the world premiere of the Tamil flick.

TRP Battle

Ajith's Viswasam will be aired at 6.30 pm on Sun TV. Whereas Mersal will be aired at 5 pm on Zee Tamil.

Viswasam:

The Siruthai Siva-directorial movie has turned out to be the biggest hit of 2019 in Tamil Nadu. The movie won the hearts of the rural and family audience. It is about a father trying to reunite with his wife and daughter.

The movie was packed with mass elements peppered with romance, comedy and emotions. Nayanthara played Ajith's wife in the flick, which has reportedly earned over Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Mersal:

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal was directed by Atlee Kumar. The film raised serious questions about our healthcare industry and how the loopholes in the industry exploit the people in the country. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen played female leads in the flick.