Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan has become embroiled in fresh controversy amid ongoing issues surrounding a reality show on the Ullu app titled House Arrest.

On Sunday, Charkop Police registered a rape case against Ajaz Khan following serious allegations made by a female actor. The complainant has accused Khan of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage and promising acting opportunities.

The FIR comes just a day after Khan was named in a separate case, along with several others, for allegedly featuring obscene content in the web show House Arrest.

"Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist with the Bajrang Dal, the police have registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of House Arrest, and other individuals associated with the Ullu app," an official from the Amboli Police Station said on Friday.

The show's producer and host have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The action followed a viral clip on social media showing Khan pressuring contestants, particularly women, into performing intimate scenes and asking them vulgar questions.

Last week, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh called for an immediate ban on the show, claiming its content is harmful to society.

"Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called House Arrest, which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from the show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar," Wagh said.

Ajaz Khan, known for his roles in films and reality television, has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.