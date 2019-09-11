A tweet by the RX 100 director, Ajay Bhupathi, where he called an actor a "cheap star", has been making headlines since the last couple of days. Although the director did not name anybody, it was later revealed that he was attaching Ravi Teja.

Netizens and fans on Ravi Teja were not happy Bhupathi's statement and called him "unprofessional". While a lot about the issue was being discussed in the film circuit, the events which led to the mess were not revealed.

Here is a detailed and exclusive report on the tiff between Ajay Bhupathi and Ravi Teja.

A few months ago, Ajay Bhupathi had announced a film with Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda but soon revealed that the project was shelved. He had later approached Nithiin, Ram Pothineni and Chaitanya Akkineni with the same story. When all the actors rejected the offer, he had gone to Ravi Teja.

While Ravi Teja wanted the complete script, Bhupathi narrated nothing but the storyline to him. The director, who was not ready with the script, tried using his RX 100 influence to convince Ravi Teja.

A source close to the actor revealed that Bhupathi even told Ravi Teja that he can get him more than usual remuneration.

"But Ravi Teja has made it clear that script is more important to him than money. Also, the actor has seen the risk factor in this project and told the producers to be careful. So that is why, the makers have asked the director to pay back the remuneration. So that is why Ajay has targeted Ravi Teja," said the source.

Ajay Bhupathi is just one film old in the industry and it is very unprofessional of him calling an actor like Ravi Teja a "cheap star". The comment has negatively affected his image and his aggressiveness and over confidence might not help him bag a second project in the industry.