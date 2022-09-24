Once again Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pregnancy rumours are making the headlines. The entire issue began when the paparazzi spotted the actress at the airport in loose outfits. Dressed casually, the actress was clad in an oversized white coat and black pants.

Immediately, eagle-eyed netizens started the guessing game. This is not the first time Ash is entangled in baby number 2 rumours. In the past, rumours of Ash and Abhishek planning for their second baby have made it to the headlines several times.

The Taal actress is currently awaiting the release of the much-hyped Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam. She will play dual roles in this epic drama—as Pazhuvoor princess Nandhini, who seduces and marries the much-older Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (treasurer of the Cholas played by Sarathkumar) to destroy the Kingdom and as Mandakini (the deaf and mute mother of Nandhini).

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

The original book was a five-part series. It has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 30.