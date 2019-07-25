Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space with Ajith Kumar in Kandukondein Kandukondein, released 19 years ago, but her memories of working with the Tamil actor is etched on her mind. It becomes evident with her latest comment on the Kollywood star.

Speaking to The Hindu, Aishwarya Rai has said that she is happy to see his growth in Kollywood. "He was so warm and an incredible professional. I'm so happy to see the kind of success and love he is enjoying from his audiences. He deserves it. Though I didn't have many scenes along with him, I met him on the sets," the daily quotes her as saying.

The actress has also mentioned about meeting Ajith's family during the shoots. "I also remember meeting his family during the making of Kandukondein Kandukondein. If we ever cross paths again, I'd love to congratulate him on his deserved success," she added.

Apart from Ajith and Aishwarya Rai, multi-starrer Kandukondain Kandukondain had Mammootty, Tabu and Abbas in the key roles. The movie won critical appreciation and became a hit film at the box office.

It was an important film at that phase of Aishwarya and Ajith's careers as it showcased versatility in their acting when it came to romantic roles.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she started her acting career in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and now returning to Kollywood with the ace filmmaker's next movie which is rumoured to be based on historical novel Ponniyin Selvan.