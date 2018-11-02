RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder Tej Pratap Yadav has filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai in Patna court on Friday (November 2) citing compatibility issues. The two had married on May 12 this year.

"They couldn't get along. Application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. I can't say anything else at this moment," Yashwant Kumar Sharma, Tej Pratap Yadav's advocate told ANI when asked about the former Bihar minister filing for divorce from Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had said that he would not want his wife Aishwarya to join politics a couple of days after taking wedding vows. His mother Rabri Devi too had said that Aishwarya would not be joining politics. However, there were speculations that Aishwarya will enter politics if there's a need.

Like Tej Pratap Yadav, Aishwarya too comes from a political family. Her father Chandrika Rai is a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader. Her mother is the MLA from Parsa in Saran district. Her grandfather was a former chief minister.

The court has directed the matter for hearing on November 29.