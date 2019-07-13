Finding a heroine for Megastar Chiranjeevi is definitely a big task for any director nowadays. The actor is too old for any young heroine in the industry now and not all the actresses with whom he was worked are not in acting anymore.

For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he has teamed up with Nayanthara and in Khaidi No.1, he was seen shaking leg with Kajal Aggarwal. Well, it is known that Chiranjeevi is going to team up with director Koratala Shiva, who made films like Mirchi, Janatha Garage, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. All these films have been huge hits at the box office and the director has nothing but back to back hits in his kitty now.

So his upcoming film with Chiranjeevi is said to be going on the floors next year and it is expected to be launched on Ugadi.

As per the source, after getting in touch with all the possible heroines for this film, it is said that the director is now in the process of getting in touch with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the leading lady in this film. If this news is true, there's no wonder why he has approached the Bollywood diva.

The senior most actresses down south are Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Trisha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty. But it looks like none of them has given nod to this project.

Well, bringing Aishwarya Rai to act with Chiranjeevi is definitely not a bad idea. "The makers are trying to bring the best actress on board and they are not going to compromise with the budget. Because it is still in the pre-production stage and hasn't been launched, the producers do not want to make any official statements about the cast," said a source close to the direction team.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has even completed dubbing for Sye Raa and as per the reports, the film is going to hit the screens on October 2.