There is nothing than can go wrong when it comes to fashion and makeup. It might be underdone, overdone or just right; but nothing can be called wrong in the world of these two. While red, pink, orange, wine, brown remain some of the most common lipstick shades worn by actresses. There have been times when some actresses have made waves with their unconventional lipstick shades. Take a look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips: It was way back in 2016 that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her purple lips. While many celebs loved the look, Sonam Kapoor had openly said that Aishwarya did it as she wanted to get discussed. True or not, this look remained one of the best looks of the former beauty queen.

Urvashi Rautela's blue lips: Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival wearing a blue lipstick shade. Her lipstick shade grabbed more attention than her outfit.

Shruti Haasan's black lips: Shruti Haasan is known for her goth style. From black nail paints to black lipstick shade, Shruti often leaves us surprised with her edgy look.

Priyanka Chopra grey lips: Priyanka Chopra had grabbed everyone's attention when she wore grey lipstick shade coordinating with her grey top. Her minimal makeup and smoke eye left all her fans mesmerized.

Sara Ali Khan blue lips: Sara Ali Khan left us all surprised by choosing to go with blue and navy lipstick during a holiday. In both the shades, the diva totally owned the lipstick shades.