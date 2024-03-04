The Bachchan family made their presence felt at the Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani pre-wedding functions. Landing in their Rolls Royce, the entire Bachchan family marked their attendance for the gala event. From Amitabh Bachchan leading the family to Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda; the whole clan was there.

Aishwarya's photos and videos

Several videos and pictures of the Bachchan family from the event have put an end to the speculations and rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya heading for divorce. The power couple was seen entering and exiting together. The trio also were caught enjoying and vibing to the dhol beats at the event. In another video of them exiting Jamnagar, the former beauty queen was seen chatting with Shweta as they made their way towards the car.

Amitabh's blog post

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blogging site where he wrote a lengthy note on Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities. "The gates of Jalsa did not open on the Sunday .. but the gates of a wedding did occur .. up to the location of the wedding and then back just now. It has to be said the experience was one never seen before .. not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the VanTara animal relief facility (sic)," Big B wrote.

The Goodbye actor further added that he was impressed by the set up of Vantara, which is a relief shelter for maltreated animals. He concluded his post saying, "And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantra's and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts .. simply incredible .. So for now it is a latish night."