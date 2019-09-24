Nine years after her blockbuster movie Enthiran: The Robot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to Kollywood. It is once again Mani Ratnam, who is bringing her to Tamil cinema with his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan is a mega-budget film which has some of the top names of South India in the cast. Like Mani Ratnam's earlier films, the latest project will be a pan-Indian film which will be simultaneously made in multiple languages.

Aishwarya Rai was the first among the lot to confirm that she was part of Mani Ratnam's film. The latest update about her role is that she will be seen in dual roles in the Lyca Productions-funded flick.

As per the earlier reports, Aishwarya Rai would be playing the role of Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the second most powerful person in the Chola kingdom. The latest buzz is that she will be also seen in the role of Mandakini Devi aka Singala Naachiyaar aka Oomai Rani, the mute queen and mother of Nandini.

It means Aishwarya Rai will be doing the role of a mother and daughter in Ponniyin Selvan. Nandini is the main antagonist in the Mani Ratnam-directorial flick. It is said to be the most-challenging project of her career.

Meanwhile, the actors, who have given nod to work in Ponniyin Selvan, are prepping up for the film. The lead actors have been asked to grow long hairs and manes.

Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Mohan Babu and Keerthy Suresh have been signed to play the key roles in the movie, based on the historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan, penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy.