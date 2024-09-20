Amitabh Bachchan's latest social media post has been met with a hostile reaction. The veteran actor shared two posts featuring Beti Bachao campaign and Clean India campaign. Bachchan shared two reels with important social messages. In one video, which is a campaign for Beti Bachao, stress is given upon the importance of a girl child and how she should be welcomed just like a son is.

The ad begins with a baby shower ceremony of a pregnant woman who is then seen talking to her unborn daughter. Big B shared the emotional video and wrote, "Beti bann ke aana ..(Come as a daughter)." And soon, social media was quick to bombard his timeline with posts on Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Social media reactions

"Sirji wht about ur granddaughter n daughter in-law isn't she yours?" asked a user. "Daughter in law is also a daughter only," another user commented. "Hypocrisy at its peak, a daughter in law is also someone's beti. Your own beti is not the beti in the world," a social media comment read. "Amitabh bachchan's paid pr in full gorm as usual thank god Ash left this self-centered egoistic family who are full of themselves seriously," another social media user opined.

"Aishwarya is also someone's daughter," read a comment. "You had 2 Betis at home Aishwarya & Aradhya. Why did they leave?" another comment read. "First respect your daughter-in-law @amitabhbachchan then promote this advertisement," read one more of the comments on the video. "Even Aishwarya is someone's beloved daughter Sir! Not only Shweta, Aishwarya must also be valuable at her in-laws house," an Instagram user commented on the post.

For a while now there have been rumours of things not going well in the Bachchan household. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's solo appearances at events and functions while the rest of the family arrives together has set the tongues wagging.