After a dreamy and lavish wedding ceremony in Bangkok, 'Aisha' actor Amrita Puri is headed for divorce within two years of marriage. Amrita had tied the knot with her long-time beau Imrun Sethi on November 11, 2017. Imrun is a restaurateur by profession.

Best known for her role as Shefali Thakur in Aisha and the girl-next-door role in Kai Po Che, Amrita Puri had a magical wedding in Bangkok. She had even gone to Croatia for an exorbitant bachelorette party.

As per a Spotboye report, things have not been going well between Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi for the last few months. Not only was Amrita absent from the launch of his European restaurant in Mumbai, but has also stopped posting pictures with him on social media.

Staying with parents

The report states that Amrita has been staying at her parents' place for the last year. Constant fights and arguments were cited as the reason behind the move. Amrita got tired of the fightings and moved to her parents' place to never return. Though both sides of the family tried their best to resolve the differences between the two, it was to no avail.

Prior to her moving away from her own place and shifting to her parents' place, Amrita used to share many pictures with her husband and of her husband. She even used to compliment him for the incredible menu he had at his restaurants.

The gala wedding

Their morning wedding was a low-key affair that took place in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. Amrita had worn a beautiful Sabyasachi ensemble for her Anand Karaj ceremony. Amrita's close friends Sandhya Mridul, Satyadeep Sharma, Eisha Chopra and Nauheed Cyrusi were seen accompanying the bride on her big day.

Despite several roles which left a mark on us like that of Shefali Thakur in Aisha and Vidya Bhatt in Kai Po Che, Amrita has not been able to grab plum roles in the industry. She was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya as Meghna. She will be soon seen in Kabir Khan's '83.