Sasha Chettri, who is known as Airtel 4G girl, has grabbed the eyeballs of the fans with her latest avatar. The actress' latest swimsuit has now become the talk of the town.

On her Instagram account, Sasha Chettri shared a picture of her in swimsuit and captioned, "ricksharani Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude and a lady with class. @eshalalofficial Swimwear for every Woman.. [sic]" She looks hot in the photo, shot by Jagtesh Kohli and her make-up is taken care by Sunil Kashyap.

The shoot was held in Thailand. The picture has now gone viral even as her follower expect her to share more such snaps in the days to come from the photoshoot.

The actress came to limelight with an Airtel mobile commercial. Without any film or modelling background, she became a popular face and won the hearts of the youths with her looks, alone.

Sasha Chettri made her acting debut with Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut's Katti Batti in 2015. The budding actress is now turning full-fledged heroine in Saikiran Adivi's Telugu movie Operation Gold Fish.

She will be seen as a bubbly girl in the flick, which has Nithya Naresh, Saikumar, Parvatheesham and others in the cast. It has to be noted that the teaser of Operation Gold Fish was launched by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.