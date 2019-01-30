Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s new TV subscription rule, which gives the consumers the freedom to handpick their channels is set to go live from February 1, but despite one-month extension, many are unaware of the impending deadline. Now, several TV service providers are offering an easy-to-understand tutorial for the consumers to make the change before the D day.

Now, Airtel after announcing a-la-carte (package) pricing details, now come up with a simple QR scan method for consumers to set the new DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV subscription for February.

"With an aim to make this transition even more convenient and seamless for its customers, Airtel is now enabling them to opt for their favourite channels with just a QR code scan on their television screen. Customers can make their own plans or select from a range of recommended plans as per the new TRAI guidelines on channel number 998 on Airtel digital TV. Yes, it is as easy as viewing all channels and their prices, selecting them and finally just scanning a QR code to activate their selection," Airtel said in a statement.

Here's how to use QR scan to set the new Airtel DTH channel subscription plan:

Step 1: Go to Channel 998 on Airtel digital TV >> Select your option >> 1—Our (Airtel's) recommendation for you (subscriber). This is based on Airtel's observation of user's current TV media consumption and billing pattern. Or you can go for 2—Make your own plan (hand pick the channels of your choice)

Step 2: If you choose the second option—you will be again given two options—1) A-La-Carte (package in terms of the genre like Hindi, Kannada, Sports, News, Kids) and 2) Broadcaster bouquet ( such as Star TV, Sony TV, Zee, Sun, TV18 and others)

Step 3: If you don't like to buy the whole package, you can go into A-La-Carte or Broadcaster bouquet and start selecting individual channels of your choice and once done, tap the submit and finally you will be directed to next page with alphanumeric code and also QR Code. You can choose either of them and message (SMS) that one to 54325.

Once this is done, your new subscription will be created and will go live on February 1, 2019, onwards.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Airtel.