While Russia is facing sanctions and suspension of services in the wake of Ukraine invasion, the war has turned lives of millions upside down. As a direct impact of the conflict, Ukraine has a major refugee crisis at hand, with thousands leaving their homes and running for shelter. Amidst all the humanitarian aid, Airbnb's recent announcement about facilitating free and temporary housing for up to 1,00,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine made people's hearts warm. Now, people around the world are showing they care with a beautiful gesture.

People from around the world are booking Airbnb Spaces in Ukraine with absolutely no intension to stay. It is their way of donating money to the residents and making sure it reaches them directly at the time of such a crisis.

One idea drives huge change

It all started with an idea. Instagram user @quentin.qurantino suggested the idea, which people loved and started to follow the trend.

"Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas," he wrote online sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

Airbnb did its bit, too. It waived off its share in all the bookings made in Ukraine amid the crisis. This just encouraged people more and the result is just heartwarming.

"We are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time," Airbnb said in response to many tweets of people who shared their donor bookings.

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, took to Twitter to show his gratitude for the overwhelming response towards this public initiative.

"People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, they don't intend to stay in just to help the hosts," the Airbnb CEO added. "In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9 million going to hosts in need. Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you," he added.

Many users shared screenshots of the exchanges they've had with Ukrainian landlords who listed their place on Airbnb. The beautiful stories will just warm your hearts amid such a crisis.

We booked some nights in Kharkiv on AirBnB to try to send some tangible, immediate assistance. I wrote the hosts a message and received this back. Only sharing in case you’re not sure if it’s a helpful thing to do. pic.twitter.com/yGzRZVFflk — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) March 4, 2022

Earlier, Airbnb announced to suspend all operations in Russia and Belarus amid the Ukraine invasion. A spokesperson from Airbnb told TechCrunch that this "means that we will block calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice. We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests."