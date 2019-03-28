Airaa is the latest horror movie to be made in Kollywood. It is third film of Nayanthara after Mayaa and Dora to be made in this genre.

KM Sarjun of Echirakkai fame has written and directed Airaa, which has Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Krishna Abhishek, Jayaprakash, Kulappuli Leela and a host of other actors in the cast. The film has Sundaramurthy KS's music, Sudarshan Srinivasan's cinematography and Karthik Jogesh's editing.

Story:

Nayanthara plays dual roles of an ordinary woman (Bhavani) and contemporary modern woman (Yamuna). Their characters are contrastingly different.

Yamuna is a video journalist, while Bhavani works in a hospitalisty department. The former visits to her grandma's place where the real story opens up. She is haunted by the latter's past when she decides to stage live ghost experience and the journalist experience the presence of supernatural power in the bungalow. How her rationality is tested forms the interesting part of the story.

Reviews:

The film has garnered a lot of positive buzz with its promos. With Nayanthara delivering a few solo hits, expectations are high from this movie. Will it live up to the viewers' expecations? Check it out in their words below:

sridevi sreedhar: #AiraaReview : A solid performance of #Nayanthara is the biggest highlight of #Airaa As Bhavani she is brilliant The make-over, expressions, body language and those eyes Wow!!

Ramesh Bala: #Airaa [3/5] : Music Dir @SundaramurthyKS 's BGM is a big plus..

Writer @Priyankaravi20 has written an emotional story and a clever screen play..

Dir @sarjun34 has made a movie of mixed genres..

Watch it for Nayan and a different attempt..

#Airaa [3/5] : Horror and Comedy 1st Half.. Emotional 2nd Half..

Not the usual flashback.. The Butterfly effect comes into play..

Lady Superstar #Nayanthara is fab in both the roles, especially the dark skinned gal role..

@KalaiActor is good..

Surendhar MK: #Airaa: Lady Superstar #Nayanthara once again steals the shows and shoulders the film from start to end with a sterling performance. Be it the stylish Yamuna or the dark-skinned Bhavani, she has aced it as usual and gives life to these characters.