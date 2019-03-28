Nayanthara's latest movie Airaa has been hit by piracy. The Tamil flick, which was released on Thursday, 28 March, has made it to torrent sites on the day the film hit the screens.

Tamil Rockers and other notorious sites, which have been indulging in such illegal activities, has once again played a spoilsport to a movie which was expected to perform well at the box office in the weekend.

Airaa is a horror movie packed with emotions and messages. Nayanthara, for the first time in her successful career, has played dual roles. It is about two contrasting characters of a video journalist (Yamuna) and a commoner (Bhavani).

Yamuna creates her own YouTube channel and posts fake videos of supernatural powers. Her channel earns popularity overnight. On the other side, there is a series of mysterious deaths and it is revealed that it is the work of a ghost, which now wants to kill Yamuna. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

The Nayanthara-starrer has opened to mixed reviews, which only makes it situation worse after the full movie with different qualities is out on torrent sites. These days, the lifespan of films in theatres are just a few weeks upon its release and if the movies are out online there are strong chances of cine-goers preferring to watch it in their homes rather than at cine halls.

Kollywood, like other film industries, has been fighting piracy for decades and the advent of technologies have only made their task to curb piracy difficult as there are regular instances of movies leaking online just after its theatrical release.

Although Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, took various measures to curb privacy, there has been no respite.