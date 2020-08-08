Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock over the Kozhikode plane crash incident which has killed at least 19 including the pilot, Captain DV Sathe, and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, on Friday, 7 August.

The Air India Vande Bharat flight carrying 190 people onboard skidded while landing, thereby tumbling 35 feet down the tabletop on which the airport is located.

Amitabh Bachchan: A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers.

Shah Rukh Khan: My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers.

Akshay Kumar: Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Ajay Devgn: Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

Hrithik Roshan: "It is difficult, yet important to latch onto every Ray of hope...A feeling of helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events in our world. Beirut explosion. Air India crash. Mauritius environment emergency. Floods and distress. Earthquake. The collapse of the last Arctic ice shelf. All this while we battle a pandemic. My prayers for the peace of the departed souls. Condolences for the grieving families. May we uplift each other in these unfortunate times and stand strong. This too shall pass.. We will find light.

Abhishek Bachchan: Prayers for all involved in the Air India crash.

Shilpa Shetty: Extremely saddened by the devastating news about the plane crash in Kozhikode. I pray for the speedy recovery of all who are injured, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. #AirIndiaCrash #KozhikodeAirCrash"

Shekhar Kapur: "Heart goes out to families who's loved ones were finally managing to return back to India. Terrible tragedy for them. Prayers and condolences. #AirIndiaCrash

Ayushmann Khurrana: Deeply saddened reading about the heartbreaking plane crash at Kozhikode. My thoughts and prayers for all the victims and their families.

Alia Bhatt: This is such an unimaginable tragedy. to all the families, friends and loved ones who have been so terribly impacted by the Air India crash you have my deepest condolences.

Kiara Advani: Heartbreaking tragedy. my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for the injured to recover soon.

Vicky Kaushal: Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Kozhikode accident. Praying for all affected by the tragic crash.

Shabana Azmi: #Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash. How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Bhumi Pednekar: Deepest condolences to the families and the victims of the Kozhikode plane accident. This is very sad and heartbreaking. We are praying for the speedy recovery of the survivors.

Varun Dhawan: Prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased in the Air India tragedy. Praying for the recovery of the injured.

Sidharth Malhotra: Saddened to hear about all those who lost their lives in the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers and condolences with their families and loved ones. Hoping the insured recover soon.

Shreya Ghoshal: Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic #AirIndiaCrash in #Kozhikode. May God give strength to the bereaved families of the innocent lives lost in this terrible accident.