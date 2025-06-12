A devastating and shocking piece of news has shaken the nation. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people on board, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on the afternoon of June 12, 2025. In an official statement, the airline confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London, was "involved in an incident." According to officials, the aircraft crashed into a hostel for doctors of a medical college at around 1:30 PM.

241 passengers have lost their lives, and only one survived

So far, only one passenger has survived the crash. According to media reports, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, is the sole known survivor. He is currently being treated for injuries at Civil Hospital, Asarwa. Hospital sources and police officials state that he is in critical but stable condition. Vishwash reportedly recounted his harrowing escape from the wreckage.

Several distressing videos and images of the mangled aircraft have surfaced on social media. One particularly heartbreaking photo shows a young girl, Khushbu Rajpurohit, who lost her life in the tragedy. Moments before the crash, her father shared a heartfelt WhatsApp story after dropping her off at the airport. The photo was taken just hours before the ill-fated flight.

? Jamie Ray Meek, a British citizen listed as a passenger on Air India Flight 171, reportedly shared a final Instagram Story shortly before takeoff.



He appears on the official manifest under GBR 149261531. A video believed to be his last post.#India #Crash #Ahmedabad #Boeing… pic.twitter.com/KmSpz9iOi9 — the Pulse (@thePulseGlobal) June 12, 2025

Another poignant moment came from British passenger Jamie Ray Meek, who posted a final Instagram video just before boarding Flight AI171. In the now-viral clip, he can be seen smiling at Ahmedabad airport, bidding farewell to India and reflecting on his journey.

"We're at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India, 10-hour flight back to London," Meek says in the video, calm and cheerful. Speaking to someone beside him, he adds, "My biggest takeaway is to not lose your patience with your partner." He ends with a smile, saying, "Going back happily, happily, happily calm."

Jamie Ray Meek was one of 53 British nationals on board the flight. The aircraft, headed for London Gatwick, took off at 1:38 PM with 242 people on board, including 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

As per reports, the plane lost altitude shortly after reaching approximately 825 feet, descending rapidly and crashing between 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM IST. Air India confirmed the incident in a formal statement and has set up a dedicated helpline—1800 5691 444—for concerned family members.

Officials reported that the pilot sent a mayday call, after which all communication ceased despite repeated attempts by air traffic controllers. Visuals from the crash site showed a thick plume of grey smoke billowing into the sky. At least two dozen ambulances arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Police have cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to facilitate emergency operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "heartbreaking beyond words," and expressed his sorrow in a public statement, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected."

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated that he is personally monitoring the situation and has directed all aviation and emergency response teams to take swift and coordinated action.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III expressed shock

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III is being kept informed, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express his support. "Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support," he said.