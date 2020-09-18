Air India Express had received notice of suspension from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday. As a result, all Air India Express operations to Dubai were suspended for 15 days. But India's flagship airlines announced that the suspension has been reversed and all AI Express flights will follow the original schedule Saturday onwards.

"Attention Passengers from/to Dubai! All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow, September 19,2020," Air India Express tweeted late on Friday.

Why Dubai had suspended AI Express flights?

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the notice was "issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one COVID positive passenger by the Airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th August and 4th September, respectively."

"As per information gathered, passengers who were seated in close proximity to the Covid positive passenger on each flight had undergone Covid test or quarantined as determined by the Dubai Health authority," the statement read.

Air India wrote back to the Dubai authorities saying appropriate action was taken against their employees responsible for the lapse at Delhi and Jaipur.

"Prior to the receipt of the Notice, the Airline had submitted a letter to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority expressing the Airline's profuse apologies and detailing the various actions taken by the Airline in association with the concerned ground handling agents to guard against such lapse in the future."