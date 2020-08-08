After the visuals of the worst air disaster in Kerala surfaced leaving people across the world shocked, faith in humanity was restored as people of Kerala came forward to donate blood and prepare food packets for the survivors of the crash.

In the aftermath of the crash, pictures of youth gathering outside a blood bank to donate blood and another group was seen packing food for survivors arriving in the flights diverted to Kannur airport. Netizens lauded the volunteers for coming together during the time of distress.

The flight was supposed to land in Karipur was diverted to Kannur airport at the last moment. The youth of Mattanur stepped out during the wee hours to organise food for the passengers

The Air India Express crash

An Air India Express flight, returning from Dubai, crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday evening, leaving at least 19, of the 190 people aboard, dead including the pilot, Capt DV Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.

An Air India Express aircraft flying in from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and plunged into the deep valley below. The aircraft carrying 190 persons, including six crew members, battled heavy rain while landing at 7.41 pm on Friday, and careered off the runway after landing at the table-top airport.

Earlier reports said 17 people died but as per the latest reports on Saturday, Minister KT Jaleel said that 19 people have died now due to the plane crash as the plane skidded off the runaway as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain, plunged 35 feet into the valley below, and broke into two pieces.