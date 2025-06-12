Air India AI-171 crash: Devasted Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, express shock; pray for victims
A horrific and gruesome incident has shocked and devastated the nation. On a bright Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI-171, bound for London and carrying over 240 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Several visuals and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Political leaders, celebrities, and industrialists across the country have expressed deep grief over the tragedy.

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Disha Patani also condemned the crash and took to X and mentioned, "Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Holding on to hope that there are survivors and that help reaches them in time. Prayers for all the lives affected — may those lost rest in peace, and may their families find courage to face this tragedy."

Vijay Mallya wrote, "Absolutely gutted to hear of the crash of Air India 171. Thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families and their loved ones."

Shalin Bhanot wrote, "Devastated by the heartbreaking news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. So many dreams lost in an instant. Praying for strength for the families, and peace for the souls we lost today.."

Sania Mirza wrote, "Prayers for the families and people on the Air India flight my heart sunk hearing the news of the crash .. praying praying praying.."

Actor Amy Jackson wrote, "Devastated to hear about the tragic Air India crash today. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with the passengers, crew, and all the families affected May there be strength for the rescue teams and clarity in the days to come.."

Minutes after the tragedy, Air India took to its social media handle to release a statement. The airline also shared details of the pilot who was on board the aircraft.

Many injured passengers have been shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Firefighters and emergency response teams were quick to reach the spot.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, and an investigation is currently underway. People have been urged to avoid the area to ensure the smooth functioning of rescue and relief operations.

