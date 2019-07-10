At least 26 passengers of an Air France flight were asked to exit the plane due to a 'technical problem' at the New Delhi airport in the early hours of Wednesday, July 10. According to news agency ANI, the Air France AF 225 was flying from New Delhi to Paris.

In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the crew are seen asking the passengers to de-board "voluntarily" so the plane could take off. They informed the passengers that their checked-in baggage would be offloaded. However, the crew did not specify the glitch.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

At the time of filing the report, it is not yet clear whether the deboarded passengers were flown out to Paris on the next Air France flight. The airline has also not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.

In another shocking incident earlier today, a Spicejet technician, identified as Rohit Pandey, died after getting stuck in the main landing gear door of a Boeing 737 aircraft at Kolkata airport.

In the wake of bad weather conditions and multiple accidents, the Indian aviation regulator DGCA had issued safety directions to airlines. The DGCA circular stated: "Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences. The crew should be well aware of the aircraft limitations and of take-off/landing performance calculations during the adverse weather operations."