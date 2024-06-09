Shocking visuals of an Air Canada flight catching fire upon take off has taken over social media. The Boeing 777-333 (ER) aircraft which was carrying 389 passengers caught fire right after taking off from the Toronto Pearson International Airport. The incident took place on June 5 when the flight's engine caught fire, which led to the pilots turning back and making emergency landing.

The Flight AC872 had taken off at around 8:45 pm, but had to make a hasty return by 9:50 pm. "Holy crap! It's got an engine fire!" Air Canada shared an official statement and called it an engine issue caused due to compressor stall. It added that the 389 passengers were accommodated on another aircraft the very same night along with the 13 crew members.

While taking-off from the Runway 23 of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), the 2008 built Air Canada Boeing 777-333(ER) aircraft (C-FIUV), powered by GE90-115BL2 engines, started spitting flames from its Right engine leading to an air turn back and safe landing on the…

The statement further added that the incident could have happened due to the turbine engine's aerodynamics being affected, which in turn could have happened because of disrupted flow of air. However, the statement added that the highly trained pilots are well trained to stabilize the situation and bring the aircraft and the passengers to safety.

This is the second incident in the recent time involving a Boeing catching fire. a Boeing 747-400 operated by Garuda Indonesia also had to make an emergency landing due to similar fire.