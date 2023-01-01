AIIMS is one of the most reputed hospitals in the country, offering best-in-class medical facilities to everyone, including the VVIPs. The newly-appointed director Dr M Srinivas is looking to enhance patient care paired with focus on academics, research and good governance through its years of expertise in the field.

Dr M Srinivas, who is the current AIIMS Delhi director, is working tirelessly in achieving his objectives as the hospital chief. Now, a leaked office memo shows just how hard Dr Srinivas is willing to work, even if it means going the extra mile to achieve his objectives.

The office memo alerts different departments of AIIMS, including students, for a meeting with Dr Srinivas for a period of one hour. The director's schedule is reserved every day for one hour for a meeting with AIIMS staff and students. The idea is to encourage the free flow of thoughts and remove any access barriers.

What's most interesting is that Dr Srinivas doesn't skip weekends, including Sundays, to encourage the staff and students to share their innovative ideas and suggestions. In these meetings, the director welcomes practical suggestions for the enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AIIMS.

The leaked memo not only gives a glimpse into Dr. Srinivas' dedication but also his efforts to hear out ideas from all stakeholders regardless of hierarchy, which many found commendable.

The AIIMS Director is a genius. Great progressive thinking.



Patient Care, academics, research and good governance are his main focus along with involvement of all.



Also works on a Sunday ???



Will surely take AIIMS to unthinkable heights. What a choice @narendramodi ji..!! pic.twitter.com/EQoU6UV5Zj — Dr Ashvind Bawa (@doctorbawaa) December 31, 2022

Who is Dr M Srinivas?

Dr. M Srinivas was appointed as Director, of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in September for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years. Dr. Srinivas was the Dean of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Medical College (ESIC Hospital) in Hyderabad. He was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.