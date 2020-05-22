Christopher Nolan's TENET has created ripples. The action thriller movie starring Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia dropped yesterday But, it seems everybody isn't yet familiar with the Hollywood movie.

Today, Amitabh Bachchana and Ayushmann Khurrana also had a trailer release for Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan shared a strange conversation with Sujoy Ghosh, when he didn't understand what Tenet meant.

Amitabh Bachchan asks what TENET is

TENET is creating much curiosity in India as the movie directed by renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan who is regarded as one of Hollywood's best. TENET will star Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles and this is another reason why many Indians are looking forward to the film.

Sujoy Ghosh tweeted earlier today, "Tenet yesterday. Gulabo Sitabo today." To his tweet, Bollywood senior actor Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Aie what is 'tenet'??" Sujoy Ghosh answered, "films we are eagerly waiting for...but not being shown before official release." Amitabh Bachchan then countered, "but mera bhi TENET hai .. I have not been shown final movie."

A bystander replied to the thread calling the conversation, a "weird one," it does seem so. Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo will release on June 12 and the trailer release today has left many anticipating the film. The movie however starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana sparked a huge debate when the film's makers decided to have digital release over a theatrical one.

Many have wondered if this is the right move, considering the hard hit theatres have suffered. Theatres have also lashed back at makers who've gone for a digital release. However, the lockdown and pandemic situation has left much of the decision-making uncertain.