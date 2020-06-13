Ruling AIADMK party legislator K. Palani representing the Sriperumbudur assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to MIOT Hospital here, said a hospital official.

According to the official, Palani, 57, was admitted to the hospital on Friday night.

The official said the lawmaker is fine.

Palani is the second lawmaker in Tamil Nadu to test positive for coronavirus.

Recently DMK lawmaker J. Anbazhagan died in a private hospital due to Covid-19. He was elected from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.