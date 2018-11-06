As the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising all areas of our living, popular novelist Dan Brown has warned that future humans will replace God with an artificially intelligence powered Messiah. The Da Vinci Code writer also added that the growth of artificial intelligence will develop a new form of collective consciousness that fulfils the role of religion.

"Humanity no longer needs God but may with the help of artificial intelligence develop a new form of collective consciousness that fulfils the role of religion. Are we naive today to believe that the gods of the present will survive and be here in a hundred years?" said Dan Brown, Dailystar reports.

A few months back. Anthony Levandowski, a former Google engineer registered an AI church with the IRS. After forming the new religion, Levandowski revealed that the new Godhead robot will be a billion times smarter than humans. The former Google employee also added that this new AI-powered Godhead will not be such an entity which will cause lightning and thunderstorms.

In the meantime, on November 4, Toby Walsh, a professor at the University of New South Wales, predicted that artificial intelligence will match humans on characteristics like adaptability by 2062. In a recent statement issued by the University of New South Wales, Walsh revealed that ''in 2062 the artificial intelligence will match human intelligence, although a fundamental shift has already occurred in the world as we know it."

However, Dr Ian Pearson, a renowned futurologist, believe that advanced artificial intelligence bots will treat human beings like guinea pigs in the future. As per Ian Pearson, advanced robotic beings may grab command over this planet in the future, and once they obtain the supremacy, they will act in a very insensitive manner towards humans.

Apart from Ian Pearson, legendary physicist Stephen Hawking had also warned that advanced artificial intelligence bots could bring about an apocalypse in the planet. Hawking believed that AI capable of replicating itself could be discovered in the future, and these bots will finally outperform humans in all areas of life.

Elon Musk, the South African billionaire who founded the SpaceX, argues that artificial intelligence bots could turn out to be more dangerous than Kim Jong-un's nuclear weapons.