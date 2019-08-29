The divorce drama surrounding Ahn Jae Hyun seems to be affecting his career as well. Brands are allegedly distancing themselves from Ahn Jae Hyun following the controversy surrounding his divorce from Ku Hye Sun.

Clothing company Giordano reportedly deleted and took down all photos of Ahn Jae Hyun from his pictorial with the brand's latest Fall/Winter model Jung Woo Sung. Ahn Jae Hyun is currently nowhere to be found on Giordano's social media pages.

A source from Giordano reportedly sent a notice to all of its stores with instructions to take down all images of Ahn Jae Hyun in their businesses. The stores are allegedly complying with the contents of the notice.

Even after trying to clear the air regarding his divorce proceedings from Ku Hye Sun, Ahn Jae Hyun is having trouble trying to keep his career running smoothly. Reportedly, the actor took to Instagram to share his side of the story about the impending divorce. In his message, Ahn Jae Hyun explained that he had decided to speak up after Ku Hye Sun's attorney falsely accused him of contacting other women while inebriated, and he also clarified that he had not badmouthed his wife to their agency's CEO, as she had claimed in a previous Instagram post (which she has since deleted).

On August 22, wedding-themed cosmetics brand MERBLISS announced it would be deleting all of its advertisements featuring Ahn Jae Hyun and revealed it would not be asking the actor for compensation for damages.

Who knew divorce proceedings could get this messy and cause havoc in a person's career. Maybe Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun should try and work things out, but the way things are going, a reconciliation looks highly unlikely.