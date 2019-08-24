After Ku Hye Sun took things public by posting her ex-husband's private messages public. Ahn Jae Hyun is breaking his silence.

Reportedly, the actor took to Instagram to share his side of the story about the impending divorce. In his message, Ahn Jae Hyun explained that he had decided to speak up after Ku Hye Sun's attorney falsely accused him of contacting other women while inebriated, and he also clarified that he had not badmouthed his wife to their agency's CEO, as she had claimed in a previous Instagram post (which she has since deleted).

The divorce proceedings between Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun sure is taking quite a messy turn. Repeatedly asserting that Ku Hye Sun had "distorted the truth," Ahn Jae Hyun went on to explain the circumstances by which Ku Hye Sun had seen his text messages. The actor shared that the couple had been living apart and that after they agreed to get a divorce, "[Ku Hye Sun] lied to the security guard at the apartment building where I was living alone that she had lost her key, and after receiving a spare key, entered my apartment. She told me, 'It's not trespassing; I entered because I'm your wife,' and she began going through my cell phone and making recordings. I was asleep at the time, and I was extremely shocked and frightened by her behavior."

Ahn Jae Hyun also revealed that he has paid his ex-wife the full settlement she asked for and yet she has gone to ask for more. The way Ahn Jae Hyun describes things, it looks like Ku Hye Sun is trying to hurt him. Which may very well be the case as divorce is usually when emotions rule decisions.