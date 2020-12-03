The theatres which were closed for the longest time in India is expected to reopen again on December 4.

Tenet, which was originally expected to release in July, is now all set to release in December. Director Christopher Nolan, a day before the big day, in a one-way video message sent his greetings to his fans in India.

"Hello, I'm Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet. I just want to say hello to all movie fans in India. I'm extremely thrilled that you gonna get the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen. We shot the film on large format, IMAX film, in some of the spectacular places in the world, including Mumbai where we were able to shoot, what I consider some of the exciting scenes in the film. Some of which with the great Dimple Kapadia. We had an amazing time shooting in India. And it means so much to me that you will finally be going to be able to see Tenet on the big screen. I hope you enjoy it," he said in the video.

Tenet will also feature Indian actress Dimple Kapadia as a cast member. It is the first film where Nolan has collaborated with Robert Pattinson, both of whom came to Mumbai to shoot the film.

Christopher Nolan has a special message for audiences in India.

#Tenet In Cinemas Tomorrow.

#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/Fhtr8ZYEq2 — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) December 3, 2020

Much like many of the films made by Christopher Nolan, Tenet deals with time, where a bunch of warriors try to rescue the world from a possible third world war.

Films of Christopher Nolan are usually the ones which have a great response at the Indian box office. The film is also set to release in Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.