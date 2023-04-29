Met Gala is a great event for fashion. Daring gowns, loud makeup, and over the top accessories, the Gala is never boring. Every year fans wait for the top looks to hit the news, so that online forums can start their debates on the best and worst dressed celebrities. And, this year, the mega event is scheduled for Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Met Gala 2023 has announced its theme as "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late Chanel creative director who passed away in 2019. The highly anticipated annual event takes place on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, with the exception of the cancelled 2020 event and the 2021 event, which was postponed until September due to the pandemic.

This year, Alia Bhatt is all set to attend the Met Gala for the first time. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung will be reportedly styling and designing Alia's look for the prestigious MET Gala event on Monday. Well, you all must be quite excited to see the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress at the event. But before that let's have a look at some of the iconic looks of Indian celebrities at Met Gala so far.

Priyanak Chopra Jonas

We have seen Priyanka Chopra going all-out for the Met Gala quite a number of times, but something was special that happened in 2019 event. Daring, different, and unapologetic! Priyanka surprised everyone in a never seen before avatar. Her hairdo, gown, and makeup were all point with the theme where she chose to pay a homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp".

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her flair to stand out and the Met Gala 2019 ensemble was not an exception. In keeping with the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the actor walked in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that showcased her as a life-size Barbie. Deepika chose to get decked up in an all-pink ensemble with a voluminous high ponytail and dramatic make up.

Natasha Poonawalla

At the 2022 Met Gala, Natasha Poonawalla made a bold statement with her stunning outfit that showcased her love and appreciation for Indian culture and fashion. The 41-years-old entrepreneur wore expertly crafted exquisite outfit that was a perfect fusion of Indian craftsmanship and modern glamour, designed by eminent designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created a masterpiece of a tulle sari that was both antique and contemporary. The ensemble was elevated with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and ornate jewellery from Sabyasachi.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy attended the Met Gala in 2021 wearing Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Though it was the Met Gala, where we usually witness dramatic outfits and styles, Sudha kept her look glam yet subtle. The philanthropist and art connoisseur had tied a chic top bun laced with a chain hair accessory that added an extra oomph to her ensemble.

Isha Ambani

At the 2019 Met Gala, Isha Ambani made a show-stopping appearance in a pale violet tulle V-neck ballgown from ace designer Prabal Gurung. However, for her beauty choices, Mukesh Ambani's daughter had opted for natural makeup with flawless foundation, false eyelashes and a brown nude lip. She undoubtedly reiterated the statement that on red carpets less is more.